Boy, 7, reported missing from Marquette Park

A boy last seen Wednesday afternoon has been reported missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Damian Gallegos, 7, was seen about 3:30 p.m. near the 6900 block of South Washtenaw, according to Chicago police.

Gallegos was described as a 4-foot, 70-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, red short-sleeved shirt, beige pants and gray shoes, police said. He was also carrying a black backpack with multi-colored Mickey Mouse logos.

Anyone with information about Gallegos’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.