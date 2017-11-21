Mother and her 3 children missing since September from South Shore

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a mother and her three infants who went missing two months ago from the South Shore neighborhood.

Annita Roberts, 24, Omari Roberts, 3, Verdell Jackson, 4, and Akira Jackson, 1, were last seen Sept. 25 near the 7300 block of South Kingston, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

The children may be with their mother, who is in need of medication, police said. DCFS has a child protection warrant listed for the children.

Anyone with information should contact DCFS or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.