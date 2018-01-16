Multiple businesses robbed at gunpoint in Wrightwood

Police are warning businesses about a series of robberies reported this month in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each hold-up, one or more suspects have entered businesses, asked questions about products for sale and then pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The three robberies have all occurred within two blocks of one another, police said. The first occurred about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 7900 block of South Western. The second happened about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 7800 block of South Western. The third robbery happened just after 3 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 7900 block of South Western.

The suspects were described as African American men between 22 and 30, standing 5-foot-8 to 6 feet and weighing 120 to 200 pounds, police said. One of them had a dark complexion and a thin mustache.

Anyone with details about the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.