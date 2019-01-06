Nearly 100 new CPD officers hit the streets

Ninety-nine new Chicago police officers were deployed to neighborhoods throughout the city on Saturday.

More than two-thirds of the new cops are being sent to police districts on the South and West sides, where violent crime remains a pervasive problem despite a downturn in overall homicides, shootings, robberies, burglaries and vehicle thefts over the past two years.

“Every month, more officers are hitting the streets in neighborhoods across Chicago to work in partnership with residents against crime,” according to a statement from Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “While our investments to grow the Chicago Police Department by close to 1,000 new officers and equip them with the best training, tools and technology have helped lead to double digit decreases in shootings and homicides for two consecutive years, we still have much more work to do.”

The deployments — to CPD’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 11th, 16th, 20th, 22nd and 25th districts — are part of the city’s plan to add 970 new police officers over a two-year period. Since the start of 2017, the department has grown by over 1,000 sworn officers, with 2,352 new officers joining the force over the same period.

“The additional officers will help carry our positive momentum into 2019,” CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. “We will continue evaluating our efforts, deploying resources and making adjustments as needed, to ensure our city is safe for every Chicagoan, regardless of district or neighborhood.”