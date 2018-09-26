New block of ‘Hamilton’ tickets means show’s here through May 2019 — at least

Miguel Cervantes (center) stars as the title character in the Chicago production of "Hamilton." | JOAN MARCUS

If you want to be in the room where it all happens, a new 18-week block of tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

The news came early Wednesday morning from show producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Chicago. The tickets, $75.50-$195.50, cover performances through May 26, 2019, at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe.

You can purchase your tickets at broadwayinchicago.com or at (800) 775-2000. The theater’s box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 to accommodate in-person purchases. There’s a limit of 12 tickets per household. The “Hamilton” ticket lottery will be in effect; visit BroadwayInChicago.com/HamiltonLotteryFAQ

RELATED

‘Hamilton’ Chicago extended through Jan. 20, 2019; new block of tickets on sale

Crowds sign up to vote at ‘Hamilton’ National Voter Registration Day event

‘Hamilton’ exhibition postpones Chicago opening

The winner of 11 Tony Awards features a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail.