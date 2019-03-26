Woman, 93, killed in Northbrook hit-and-run

A 93-year-old Northbrook woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the north suburb on Monday, police said.

Leona Kruse was hit in the 2200 block of Brentwood Road, according to Northbrook police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at Glenbrook Hospital.

An autopsy found that Kruse died of multiple injuries from the crash.

Northbrook police are investigating.