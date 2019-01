Person in custody after shooting self in Rogers Park

A person was taken into custody after shooting himself Monday afternoon in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, shot himself in the leg about 2:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Clark, according to Chicago police.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known, but police said the person was in custody and a weapon had been recovered.

Further details were not immediately available.