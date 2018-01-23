Police: 18-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in West Humboldt Park

An 18-year-old man was shot dead Tuesday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was sitting in a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. when he was struck multiple times in the 4200 block of West Hirsch, police said. He got out of his vehicle and collapsed on the ground.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.