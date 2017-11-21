Police are warning Southwest Side residents of three recent home burglaries in the Archer Heights and West Elsdon neighborhoods.
Someone broke into homes and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 5200 block of South Tripp Avenue;
• at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 5400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue; and
• at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 5300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.