Police: 3 home burglaries reported on Southwest Side

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of three recent home burglaries in the Archer Heights and West Elsdon neighborhoods.

Someone broke into homes and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 5200 block of South Tripp Avenue;

• at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 5400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue; and

• at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 5300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.