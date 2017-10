Police: 31-year-old man fatally shot in Englewood

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was standing with a group of people at 10:12 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Carpenter when someone walked up to them and began shooting, police said.

He was struck in his back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed his death.