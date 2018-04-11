Police: 5 garage burglaries in Beverly

Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke into a residential garage and stole property. In the most recent burglary, witnesses saw two males using a pry tool to get into a garage, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 2 .m. on March 24 in the 9500 block of South Seeley;

Between 10:45 p.m. on April 4 and about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 9800 block of South Walden;

Between about 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 9800 block of South Seeley;

Between about 6:30 p.m. Friday and about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 9600 block of South Seeley;

About 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of South Damon.

The suspects are believed to be two men in their 30s or 40s, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.