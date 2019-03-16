Police looking for 5 in connection with stabbing of CTA employee

Police are looking for five people in connection with the Friday morning stabbing of a CTA employee on a Red Line train platform in the South Loop.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects late Friday night.

Three people chased a man in his 50s or 60s down the stairs about 2 a.m. into the Roosevelt Red Line station, 1167 S. State St., according to Chicago police.

The man ran behind a 38-year-old CTA employee on the platform, police said. The employee then attempted to intervene and got into an argument with the suspects that escalated into a “physical altercation.”

A male suspect stabbed the employee in his chest and abdomen with a knife, police said. The suspects, two males and a female, then ran away up the stairs.

The CTA employee is a cousin of James “Jim” Gardiner — who defeated incumbent 45th Ward Ald. John Arena in last month’s election.

Gardiner said his cousin underwent surgery Friday morning, is “doing well” and expects to be out of the hospital in three or four days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.