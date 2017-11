Police: Man, 18, fatally shot in Austin

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

An unknown male approached the man and shot him several times about 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Latrobe, police said.

The man was taken to Loretto Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.