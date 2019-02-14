Police searching for driver who struck 75-year-old man on NW Side

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 75-year-old man last month on the Northwest Side.

About 5:35 p.m. Jan. 21, the male driver crashed into the elderly pedestrian in the 3900 block of North Cicero, which is near the border of the Old Irving Park and Portage Park neighborhoods, according to an alert from Chicago police said. The suspect failed to stop after the crash and drove off from the scene.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a mustache, may have been driving a black Volvo, police said. He was seen wearing a black shirt, beige pants and glasses.

Anyone with information should call the CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.