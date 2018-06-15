Police searching for man who sexually abused woman in Ashburn

Police are searching for this man pictured in surveillance footage who is suspected of sexually abusing a woman in the Ashburn neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who sexually abused a woman after she walked out of a story last month in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m. May 23, the man walked up to the woman in the 8100 block of South Pulaski, held her with his arms and sexually abused her, Chicago Police said.

He was described as an 18- or 19-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build, medium complexion and short, black faded hair with a high-top. He was wearing a gray Chicago Blackhawks T-shirt, black sweatpants, black socks and sandals, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Central Detectives at (312) 745-8380.