Police warn of armed robberies on South Side

Police are warning residents about of recent string of armed robberies in and around the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

In five incidents, someone walked up to vehicles parked on the street, displayed a black handgun and demanded the victim’s property and/or vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of South Calumet;

About 8:10 p.m. Oct. 24 in the first block of East 21st Street;

About 2 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 2800 block of South Michigan;

About 2:52 a.m. Nov. 11 in the first block of East 21st Street; and

About 8:50 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 2400 block of South Wabash.

The suspects were described as black males, thought to be between 15 and 26 years old, wearing black hoodies, black pants and a skeleton mask, with goatees, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.