Woman, 20, reported missing from Douglas

A 20-year old woman has been reported missing last month from the Douglas community area on the South Side.

Raquel Simmons was last seen Feb. 20 near the 2700 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Simmons is described as a 5-foot 2-inch, 170-pound black woman with a light complexion, brown eyes, a black afro and a tattoo on her left middle finger, police said. Simmons was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, black suede boots and a pink jacket with pink fur on the hood.

Simmons frequents the areas near the 4300 block of South Laflin and the intersection of 47th and Laflin streets, police said. She is also known to hang out in suburban Maywood, Zion, and Waukegan.

Simmons may need medical help, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central Detectives at (773) 747-8380.