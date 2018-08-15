Rauner asks for financial help to beat Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Two years ago on Governor’s Day, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vowed to outspend Democrats to beat the “machine.”

On Wednesday, Rauner asked for some help — both financially and in ground game support — to help keep the governor’s office in Republican hands. It was a new message for the governor, who’s facing an unlimited campaign war chest — the coffers of billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker.

“They’re going to outspend us. Ladies and gentleman, let me be clear. They’ll outspend us three-to-one. But you know what? You can only put so much lipstick on a barrow,” Rauner said at a breakfast the Wyndham in Springfield.

“And you know what? Once you’re spending that much for saturation, you know what The rest of it’s wasted.”

Pritzker’s self-funding has helped him stay on the airwaves for months. Pritzker spent $70 million on the March primary and has more than $100 million in his campaign fund, with seemingly no end in sight. Rauner has $77 million on hand. And last week, the Republican governor contributed $4 million to House Republicans to help them pick up seats in November. He also contributed $1 million to Republican attorney general candidate Erika Harold.

Rauner acknowledged he’s “given a lot.” But asked those at the Illinois Republican Party State Central Committee & County Chairmen’s Association Meeting to “chip in whatever” they could.

“I need you guys. I need you to tell your friends and neighbors to help out. Everybody needs to chip in whatever we can,” Rauner said.

The governor, too, accused Pritzker of using his fortune to buy a political office.

“We’ll never outspend these corrupt guys. Pritzker inherited billions. I didn’t inherit anything. He inherited billions and he’s using his money that he inherited to buy political office,” Rauner said. “…We can’t let that happen.”

Rauner vowed to “try to put together the biggest ground game ever in Illinois.”

“We did it four years ago,” Rauner said, adding his campaign knocked on more doors and made more phone calls.

“Let’s take it to ’em,” Rauner said.

In 2016, at the same breakfast, Rauner vowed to go “toe-to-toe” with Democrats to oust the “political machine” crippling the state.

“The machine has pounded with their power in the past. They have outspent us two, three, four-to-one. Not this time. Not this time. We’re going toe-to-toe — and, in fact, we’re going to do better than them,” Rauner said of his push, then, to help Republicans gain seats to reshape the state’s Republican party.

Illinois Republican Party Co-Chairman Tim Schneider described the governor’s election as a battle of character.

“If this election was about character, there wouldn’t be a race for governor at all,” Schneider said.

And showing the party’s need to include more conservative Republicans — the March primary as evidence — co-chairman Mark Shaw sought to include supporters of President Trump.

“We can make America great again, as well all Illinois,” Shaw said.

Democrat Day events are scheduled for Thursday. For their part, the Pritzker campaign on Wednesday launched a Snapchat filter to “see how Badmouthin’ Bruce Rauner has trash talked our state.”