Retired Chicago cop fatally shot would-be armed carjacker in Bridgeport: police

A retired Chicago Police officer shot and killed an attempted carjacker Wednesday evening in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, according to police.

The carjacker was one of three people who demanded the retired officer get out of his vehicle about 7:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Shields, police said. The officer, sitting in the vehicle, opened fire and struck one of the carjackers.

The person who was shot was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later pronounced dead, police said. Two other people were arrested.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released information about the death.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.