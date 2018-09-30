No one shot in 21 hours Saturday as temps cool

Only one person was shot in Chicago over a 24-hour period Saturday, marking a second day of a significant drop in daily gun violence as cooler temperatures moved through the area. For at least 21 hours, no one was hit by gunfire.

The day before, on Friday, there was a 22-hour span when no one was wounded or killed by gunfire. That day was bookended by shootings in the Austin and Lawndale neighborhoods on the West Side.

The only shooting Saturday wounded a man before dawn in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 22-year-old was walking about 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Kimball Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the cheek and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.