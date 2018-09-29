2 wounded Friday in city shootings

Police investigate the scene where a man was shot Friday morning near Independence and Fillmore. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were wounded in shootings within 24 hours Friday as colder temperatures moved through Chicago. In a 22-hour span, between 12:30 a.m. and 11 p.m., no one was wounded by gunfire.

The last shooting Friday wounded a 39-year-old man who was walking underneath the Green Line tracks near the CTA’s Laramie L stop in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He heard gunfire at 11 p.m. and realized a bullet grazed his right leg, according to Chicago police. He walked into West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park and was in good condition.

Before dawn Friday, a 54-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 12:25 a.m., the man was walking in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Street when he was approached by a gunman who announced a robbery, according to police.

He began to fight the gunman and was shot during the struggle, police said. The gunman fled on foot.

The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

On Thursday, nine people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago.