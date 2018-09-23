25 shot — 1 killed — in Chicago since Friday evening

Police investigate a shooting about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Shootings across Chicago since Friday evening have killed one person and wounded at least 24 others.

On Friday evening, eight people were shot between 5 p.m. and midnight, including two women caught in a triple shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The weekend’s lone homicide happened Saturday night, ending a day when 12 other people were wounded in shootings.

At 9:54 p.m., Gregory Brown, 35, was riding a bicycle when another male on foot shot at him in the 1300 block of West Hastings, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Brown was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived a block away from where he was shot.

Before dawn Saturday, one drive-by shooting wounded three people, including a woman, in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3:05 a.m., the three were standing outside in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was struck in her left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A man, 31, was shot in his right hand and refused medical attention, police said. Another man, 32, suffered a graze wound to the back and also refused medical attention.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.

Less than three hours earlier, another man was wounded several blocks away in a drive-by shooting.