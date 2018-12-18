Staying with relatives this Christmas? Most people would rather not

SleepZoo surveyed 1,738 people and found that 65 percent don't want to sleep at a relatives' overnight during the holidays. | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Christmas is just a week away, which means millions of people will be traveling to spend the holidays with relatives in the coming days.

While spending time with family is great and all, most people would rather not stay with relatives over the holiday, according to a survey from SleepZoo, a website that features stories and information related to sleep.

SleepZoo surveyed 1,738 people and found that 65 percent don’t want to sleep at a relative’s home overnight during the holidays.

The most popular reason: family drama, arguing and political differences. Others weren’t comfortable with the sleeping arrangements, or said there isn’t enough room for everyone. Some said they don’t like their family’s cooking, or choice of TV shows and movies.

It’s not just sleeping over people aren’t looking forward to. Of those surveyed, only about half said they enjoy seeing their family.