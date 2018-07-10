Woman killed by stray bullet in Mexico City grew up in Chicago burbs

A Chicago-area native was killed by a stray bullet while celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary in Mexico City.

Tatiana Mirutenko, 27, was leaving a restaurant with her husband and their friends on Saturday when a gunman on a motorcycle fired shots at a bouncer at a nearby bar, according to Mexico City authorities.

Mirutenko was killed by a stray bullet and the bouncer was wounded, but survived, according to the city’s prosecutors office. The attackers escaped.

Mirutenko grew up in the northwest suburbs and lived in Chicago before moving to San Francisco for a job opportunity, according to her family. She was vacationing in Mexico City on a delayed honeymoon trip and celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary.

She and her husband, James Hoover, were married at a church in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood and held their reception in Lincoln Park, her family said.

Officials at the Bureau of Consular Affairs confirmed Mirtenko’s death and said the U.S. Consulate in Mexico City was providing services to her family.

“We can confirm that U.S. Citizen Tatiana Mirutenko was killed in Mexico City on July 7. We extend our sincere condolences to friends and family members of the deceased,” the bureau said in a statement.

Mirutenko moved to San Francisco for her job with Nektar Therapeutics, according to her family.

She had worked for the biopharmaceutical company’s investor relations team for more than two years, according to Jennifer Ruddock, senior vice president of investor relations.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we received the devastating news about our Nektar team member and colleague Tatiana Mirutenko,” Ruddock said in a statement.

“She was always willing to help on any project across the company and had an incredibly strong work ethic. Many throughout Nektar, and outside the company, valued her positive energy, insight and sheer enthusiasm for life. She will be incredibly missed by all of us at Nektar Therapeutics,” Ruddock said.

