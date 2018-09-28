Nine people were wounded in a series of citywide shootings Thursday over 24 hours.
About 11 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot as he was lying in some grass in Douglas Park in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Police said he heard gunfire and realized he’d been him in the shin. He left the scene of the shooting in the 1400 block of South Sacramento Drive and walked into the nearby Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.
Over an hour earlier, a person of interest was being questioned by police after a woman was shot in the lip and neck Thursday evening in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.
The 43-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 8400 block of South Green when she was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.
She was driven several blocks north to a parking lot near the 6th District Gresham police station at 79th and Halsted streets, according to a police source at the scene. She walked toward the station and was met by police, who arranged an ambulance to take her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Her condition had stabilized, police said.
Shortly after the shooting, officers taped off a vehicle in the CVS parking lot adjacent to the station. The vehicle had a bullet hole in its windshield.
A man was shot Thursday night while walking in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.
At about the same time, the 30-year-old was shot by someone driving past him in a black sports-utility vehicle in the 3900 block of West 25th Street, according to police. The bullet struck his left arm.
Several hours earlier, two men were wounded — one critically — while walking down an alley Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
About 5 p.m., the 33-year-old and the 36-year-old were shot by two males who got out of a car in the 6100 block of South Justine, according to police.
The 33-year-old was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man was in serious condition and brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Before dawn Thursday, four shootings wounded as many people in a two-hour window after midnight:
- A 19-year-old man was shot as he rode in the backseat of a vehicle at 1:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Sacramento Avenue, according to police. A person in another vehicle struck him in the back.
- An hour earlier, a 33-year-old man was shot in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was riding a bike in the 2800 block of West Wabansia Avenue when someone in a black car fired shots at 12:44 a.m., according to police. He was shot in his right arm and thigh.
- Twenty minutes earlier, a man, 28, was shot while driving in the 8300 block of South Wood on the Near West Side. He walked in to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a graze wound to his head, police said.
- At about the same time, a man was shot during a robbery in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 29-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when another male got out of a gray car and robbed him of his phone and gold chain at gunpoint, according to police. The robber then fired shots that hit him in the abdomen.