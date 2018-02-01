Tinley Park police release new composite image of Lane Bryant shooting suspect

Authorities have released a new, 3-D modeled composite image of the man who shot five women to death at a Tinley Park Lane Bryant store on Feb. 2, 2008. | Tinley Park police

Police have released a new, 3-D modeled image of the man suspected of fatally shooting five women at a Tinley Park Lane Bryant store 10 years ago.

The new image was created by Michigan State Police based on the original sketch made from an eyewitness account in 2008 and “utilizes the latest in facial identification technology to provide a more life-like representation of the suspect,” according to a statement from Tinley Park police.

“We hope this enhanced version will lead to the identification of the suspect in this horrible crime,” Tinley Park Police Chief Steve Neubauer said in the statement.

The man killed the five women on Feb. 2, 2008, at the store in the Brookside Marketplace near 191st Street and Harlem Avenue. The victims were identified as 37-year-old Connie R. Woolfolk of Flossmoor; 22-year-old Sarah T. Szafranski of Oak Forest; 33-year-old Carrie A. Chiuso of Frankfort; 42-year-old Rhoda McFarland of Joliet; and 34-year-old Jennifer L. Bishop of South Bend, Indiana. A sixth woman was shot and survived the attack.

St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church in Tinley Park will hold a memorial service for the victims on Friday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the shooting.

The suspect was described as a man with a medium-to-dark skin tone between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 with broad shoulders and a husky build, police said. At the time of the shooting he appeared to be between 25 and 35 years old, and would be 35 to 45 today.

At the time of the murders, he wore braided hair with three to five puffy cornrows pulled toward the back of his head, police said. One braid hung down his right cheek with four light-green beads on the end.

He was wearing a dark-colored, waist-length jacket and black jeans with embroidery similar to a cursive letter G on the back pockets, police said. He also wore a charcoal gray ski cap or skullcap.

The suspect’s voice can be heard on a recording of the 911 call for the shooting, which is available on the Tinley Park Police Department’s website or by calling (866) 853-6222.

Investigators have followed up on more than 7,000 tips since the shooting, but no arrests have been made, police told the Sun-Times last year. One investigator continues to work on the case full-time, while another works on it about half the time.

Anyone with information about the murders can tall the tip hotline at (708) 444-5394 or email lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org.