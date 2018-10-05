Police surround City Hall as city awaits Van Dyke verdict

Police were stationed at City Hall as the city prepared for a verdict Friday. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

Chicago police surrounded City Hall Friday as the city braced for a verdict in the trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Officers were stationed outside every entrance Friday afternoon.

Activists had said they planned to gather outside City Hall after the verdict is announced.

Extra police have also been stationed across the city. Some 4,000 additional cops were called into duty in the wake of the verdict.

“This afternoon and evening thousands of Chicago Police officers are at the ready to safeguard neighborhoods and defend the rights of peaceful demonstrations,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. “As always any and all criminal activity that jeopardizes the safety of people of Chicago will not be tolerated.”

Chicago Public Schools has left decisions up to principals about what to do with students and activities.

Citing the verdict, several private schools closed early and canceled Friday sports and activities.

“As a result, we are dismissing our students immediately to give them enough time to get home safely,” De La Salle Institute officials announced. “In addition, all after-school and evening activities scheduled for today have been canceled. We are monitoring the situation and will have updates on how this impacts additional events this weekend. Please continue to follow us for updates.”

St. Rita’s high school also announced early dismissal and canceled its football game, and Fenwick High School in Oak Park announced early dismissal.

Providence Catholic High School has already forfeited football games scheduled at Mount Carmel High School on Saturday.

“As of now, Providence Catholic has forfeited the sophomore and varsity game this weekend. Obviously, we are disappointed and we pray for peace in our communities,” said Dan LaCount, Mount Carmel’s athletic director.

Some Chicago schools went on lockdown while others canceled sporting events. St. Rita and De La Salle high schools on the South Side announced early dismissal and canceled football games. Jones College Prep in the South Loop canceled Friday homecoming activities.

DePaul University closed its Loop campus early Friday afternoon, officials said, but not its Lincoln Park campus.

Cardinal Blase Cupich urged residents Friday to heed Laquan McDonald’s family’s plea for peace in anticipation of the verdict.

“Let us listen to their voice and decide to pray and not strike out. To extend our hands in friendship, not in hate. To gather in our mutual pain and ask the Lord and each other for the balm of tolerance and love.”