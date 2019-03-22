Violent robbers target Green, Blue Line riders on West Side

Police are warning residents about a series of violent robberies since last month on CTA Blue and Green Line trains on the West Side.

In each case, a group of robbers waited until a train was stopping before snatching cellphones, wallets or purses from victims, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They beat victims who resisted, in once case hitting a person with a blunt object, before running away with the stolen goods.

The robberies occurred:

At 4:51 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Conservatory-Central Park Green Line station, 3631 W. Lake St.;

At 11:50 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Pulaski Blue Line station, 530 S. Pulaski Road;

About 4 p.m. March 3 at the Pulaski Green Line station, 4000 W. Lake St.;

At 6:54 p.m. March 8 at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station, 530 S. Kedzie Ave.; and

At 3:35 p.m. March 17 at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station.

Police described the suspects as a group of males between 17 and 24 years old wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.