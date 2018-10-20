Washington state man charged with attempting to burglarize Calumet Heights house

A Washington state man was charged with burglary after getting shot while allegedly breaking into a South Side home Thursday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Coba Palmer, 29, of Vancouver, Washington, faces one felony count of residential burglary in connection to a home invasion at 10:47 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Palmer’s alleged efforts were foiled when a 71-year-old man with a concealed-carry permit shot him in the hand, police said. He was taken into custody once officers arrived and was brought in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Cook County inmate records. He was ordered held without bail on Saturday.