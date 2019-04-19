1 boy rescued, another still missing in Wauconda water rescue

One boy was rescued and another was still missing after they fell into a lake in northwest suburban Wauconda.

The two boys became distressed and fell from a paddleboat about 7:20 p.m. in Bangs Lake, Wauconda police said in a statement.

A nearby fisherman heard screaming and was able to pull out a 10-year-old boy from the water, police said.

About 10 p.m., the Wauconda Fire District switched from a rescue effort to a recovery operation regarding the missing 9-year-old boy, police said.