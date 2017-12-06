Woman at bus stop punched, sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village

An image taken from surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault Friday morning in Ukrainian Village. | Chicago Police

A woman was attacked and sexually assaulted Friday morning in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the North Side.

She was standing at a bus stop about 6:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago Avenue when a man approached her, punched her in the face and took her cellphone, Chicago Police said.

He then pulled her into a gangway across the street and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The attacker was described as an African-American man, between 20 and 30 years old, with a dark complexion, about 5-foot-10 with short or shaved hair, police said. He wore black clothing and ran away west on Chicago Avenue after the assault.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.