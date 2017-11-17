Woman beats knife-wielding robber with her cellphone in Lake Forest

A woman who was approached by a robber armed with a knife Friday evening in north suburban Lake Forest repeatedly hit him in the head with her cellphone until he ran away.

The attempted robbery happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Western Avenue, Lake Forest police said.

The woman, described as in her mid-30s, was approached by a male brandishing a large kitchen knife and he tried to rob her, police said. She struck him in the head with her cellphone multiple times and he ran off.

The robber was described as a white male, between 17 and 19 years old, about 5-foot-9 and of thin build, police said. He was wearing a dark hoodie, puffy winter jacket and dark cargo-style pants.

Officers searched a nearby construction site, Metra tracks and bike path for the offender, but could not locate him or the weapon, police said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing Friday night as officers canvassed the area looking for evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (847) 810-3810.