Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Park Ridge

A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Just before 10 a.m., the 49-year-old Des Plaines woman was driving east on Touhy Avenue in a 2016 Kia when she crossed into the opposite lane of traffic near Chester Avenue and collided with a 2000 Mack truck, according to Park Ridge police.

Her Kia was then struck by a 2011 Chevy headed east, police said. The Des Plaines woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead.

The other drivers suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing Monday afternoon.