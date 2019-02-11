Woman reported missing from West Town may need medical help

A woman went missing from the West Town community last week may need medical care.

Nancy Bonet, 58, was last seen about 1 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 2200 block of West Division, according to an alert from Chicago police. Bonet may be in a “confused state” and could need medical attention.

Bonet is described as a 5-foot-6, 185-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes and hair and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black stretch pants.

She is known to frequent the 2900 block of West North Avenue, which is near Humboldt Park, police said.

Anyone with information about Bonet’s whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.