Woman robbed at gunpoint at Subway restaurant in Buffalo Grove

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday at a Subway restaurant in north suburban Buffalo Grove.

The robbery happened about 2:40 p.m. at the restaurant at 1008 Weiland Rd., according to Buffalo Grove police.

A light-skinned man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 walked up to her, pulled out a sliver handgun and demanded money, police said. He was wearing a light-gray jacket with a dark-gray hood and dark pants.

The suspect ran away south, where he might have gotten into a parked vehicle on Bentley Place, police said. The woman wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call police at (847) 459-2560.