Woman shot while riding in car in Austin

A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was in an eastbound vehicle about 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Augusta when she was shot in the upper right arm, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where she was treated and released, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

