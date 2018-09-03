Woman shot, wounded in West Pullman

Police investigate a woman shot Monday morning in the 100 block of West 119th Street in West Pullman, Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 26-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The woman was standing outside about 12:40 a.m. in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone with a gun started shooting in her direction, Chicago police said.

She was shot in her left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. Her condition had stabilized.