Woman strangled in Woodlawn identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found strangled Saturday in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

About 4:25 p.m., 49-year-old Valerie Marie Jackson was found unresponsive in the 6300 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Police initially said she had no signs of trauma, but an autopsy Sunday found she died of strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.