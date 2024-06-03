The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 3, 2024
NFL Sports Obituaries

Larry Allen, Cowboys' Hall of Fame offensive lineman, dies at 52

A six-time All-Pro who was inducted into the Pro Football of Hall of Fame in 2013, Allen said few words but let his blocking do the talking.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Larry Allen, Cowboys' Hall of Fame offensive lineman, dies at 52
Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame Inductee Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen died suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2024, while on vacation with his family in Mexico, the Cowboys said. He was 52.

Tim Sharp/AP

DALLAS — Larry Allen, one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL during a 12-year career spent mostly with the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 52.

Allen died suddenly on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico, the Cowboys said.

A six-time All-Pro who was inducted into the Pro Football of Hall of Fame in 2013, Allen said few words but let his blocking do the talking.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys said Monday. “His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career. Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

The former Sonoma State lineman drafted in the second round by the Cowboys in 1994 — the year before the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles — Allen once bench-pressed 700 pounds while dumbfounded teammates watched, then mobbed him.

Allen was feared enough among his peers that notorious trash-talker John Randle of the Minnesota Vikings decided to keep to himself when he faced the Cowboys, so as to avoid making Allen mad.

“He never said nothin’,” Nate Newton, one of Allen’s mentors on Dallas’ offensive line, told The Associated Press for its Hall of Fame story on Allen 11 years ago. “Every now and then you’d hear him utter a cuss word or hear him laugh that old funny laugh he had.”

Allen entered the Hall of Fame about a year after his mother died, knowing her presence would have helped him get through a speech after a career spent trying to avoid the spotlight.

“I miss her,” Allen said before going into the hall. “Whenever I’d get nervous or had a big game and got nervous, I’d give her a call, and she’d start making me laugh.”

The Cowboys were coming off consecutive Super Bowl wins when they drafted Allen. He was surrounded by Pro Bowl offensive linemen but didn’t take long to get noticed, eventually making 11 Pro Bowls himself.

Late in his rookie season, Allen saved a touchdown by running down Darion Conner when it looked like the New Orleans linebacker only had Troy Aikman to beat down the sideline. Most of the rest of his career was defined by power — first as a tackle, where the Cowboys figured he would be a mainstay, and ultimately as a guard.

“The National Football League is filled with gifted athletes, but only a rare few have combined the size, brute strength, speed and agility of Larry Allen,” the Hall of Fame said in a statement. “What he could do as an offensive lineman often defied logic and comprehension.”

Allen spent his final two seasons closer to home with the San Francisco 49ers. Then, true to his personality as a player, Allen retired to a quiet life in Northern California with his wife and three kids.

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle — whom he referred to as his heart and soul — his daughters Jayla and Loriana and son, Larry III,” the Cowboys said.

Allen was playing at Butte College when his coach at Sonoma State, Frank Scalercio, discovered him at the junior college where the lineman landed after attending four high schools in the Los Angeles area in part because his mom moved him around to keep him away from gangs.

Then an assistant for Sonoma, Scalercio was recruiting another player when he saw Allen throw an opponent to the ground for the first time.

“I kinda forgot about the guy I was actually recruiting,” Scalercio said.

Allen ended up at tiny Sonoma, a Division II school, because his academic progress wasn’t fast enough to get him to Division I, where he probably belonged.

“He could literally beat the will out of his opponents, with many quitting midgame or not dressing at all rather than face him, but that was only on the field,” the Hall of Fame said. “Off it, he was a quiet, gentle giant.”

In retirement, Allen showed up at Sonoma basketball games — the football program was dropped a couple of years after Allen left — and happily signed autographs and posed for pictures.

“He’s even bigger now than he ever was on campus,” Tim Burrell, a friend of Allen’s, said in 2013. “Everybody loves him.”

Next Up In NFL
Caleb Williams and 'Hard Knocks' will help bring the Bears out of their beige shell
Why Bears RB D'Andre Swift might be best thing to happen to QB Caleb Williams
This is exactly the right time for the Bears to be on HBO's 'Hard Knocks,' whether they like it or not
No Sweat: OTA absences no problem for Matt Eberflus
Bears QB Caleb Williams' trajectory? 'This week was better than last week'
Halas Intrigue podcast: Hard Knock life
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Inquilinos de Pilsen demandan a propietario, alegando represalias y falta de reparaciones
El jueves, los inquilinos se reunieron frente a las oficinas de First Western Properties para anunciar la demanda. Inmediatamente después, un inquilino recibió una notificación de no renovación de su contrato. Los inquilinos afirman que la empresa hizo caso omiso de las peticiones para solucionar las goteras, la falta de calefacción y el moho.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
People walk into the Chicago West Illinois Secretary of State Facility’s department of motor vehicle services building on the West Side, Saturday, June 1, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
Una multitud de adolescentes del área de Chicago acuden a los DMV para citas exclusivas de verano
El centro de servicios al conductor del lado oeste ubicado en 5301 W. Lexington St. vio una multitud de adolescentes el sábado temprano, el primer día de ampliación de citas exclusivas para adolescentes.
By Jake Wittich | For the Sun-Times
 
Ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum addresses supporters at the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, after the National Electoral Institute announced she held an irreversible lead in the election, early Monday, June 3, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
México elige a Claudia Sheinbaum como su primera presidenta
La climatóloga y exjefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México dijo la noche del domingo que sus dos competidores le llamaron concediéndole la victoria.
By María Verza | AP  and Mark Stevenson | AP
 
A Pride flag is raised in Daley Plaza in the Loop after a press conference to kick off Pride Month, Monday, June 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
LGBTQ+
Rainbow flag raised over Daley Plaza to celebrate Pride Month and ‘unity and solidarity’
Mayor Brandon Johnson and other local officials spoke of Chicago’s historically prominent role in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, while acknowledging recent threats to that progress.
By David Struett
 
The new seats in the Music Box Theatre's main auditorium will be the same style, but not as creaky and lumpy.
Movies and TV
Music Box Theatre to close main auditorium for 3 weeks of rehab
Smaller spaces in the Lake View moviehouse will remain open during an upgrade of seats, lighting, floor and more.
By Darel Jevens
 