Will the pendulum of politics swing back toward the middle?

A handful of pro-President Trump demonstrators, with flags and signs, protest from behind barricades in New York near a rally of protesters calling for the Trump's impeachment. The protesters displayed a 20-foot helium-filled balloon parody of the president known as "Baby Trump Balloon." | AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews

The insanity of our society’s inhumanity and destruction continues. We will hold more vigils, while our government does nothing but incite violence. Some people will hate more, even as others try to forgive. A wise friend once told me that the pendulum always swings back to the middle. This time, though, I think she is wrong. If we do not figure out a way to return to hope and empathy, we are doomed to be the victims of the dire actions of perverted minds. I refuse to accept this as our legacy.

Elynne Chaplik-Aleskow, Lakeview

Fed up? Then vote

And the circus In Washington rambles on.

The president spreads falsehoods on a daily basis, telling bald-faced lies at campaign rallies for Republican congressional candidates. Whether he’s talking about riots in California or Middle Eastern terrorists walking with the caravan of Central American refugees, it is all complete misinformation. I find it appalling that our lawmakers don’t take Trump to task for his clear attempts to mislead the public.

Meanwhile, Congress is attempting to steal our Social Security and Medicare benefits to pay for the enormous tax cuts they gave to corporations and the wealthy.

The Trump administration and its supporters will not be happy until the United States is ruled by an authoritarian elite. And the middle class will be so financially dependent that it will have no choice but to follow along.

This charade that passes for government has put our nation on a dangerous path. It is my hope that all Americans will take the time to vote and express their dissatisfaction on Nov. 6.

Timothy McGlynn, Palatine

Grown-up opinions

Do you hold the opinions of an adult or a child?

Why do good parents set boundaries for their children? To provide structure, balance and an environment for learning. Children push the boundaries, but ultimately they respect, appreciate and yearn for structure.

Most of the world wants to live in the United States, and the child in me wants to say, yes, let them in. But the adult in me understands we need boundaries, and it is not easy to say no.

Are you the adult who establishes boundaries, or the child who acts out when told “no”?

John Hughes, Orland Park

Armed judges

Judges should carry guns at all times, even in court, with the proper training. It’s a dangerous job. This also would improve security for everybody in the courtroom. We give guns to every nut who wants one. There is no reason a judge should not be armed.

Connie Orland, Plainfield