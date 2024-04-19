The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
25 years after my dad was killed, his murder is unsolved. Two bills could spur action on cold cases like his.

Send a message to criminals: Your actions will have consequences — no matter how much time passes. We can’t legislate all our problems away, but these bills now pending in the Illinois Legislature could pave the way for bringing closure to grieving families.

By  Alicia Schemel
   
A crowd carries posters at a rally to demand that police do more to solve unsolved murders.

A crowd carries signs at a rally outside the 10th District police station to demand that police do more to solve unsolved murders, May 10, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Twenty-five years ago, my dad, Don Schemel, was shot and killed on his way to pick me up from work. He was three blocks away when he stopped his truck to wait for a train to cross the tracks. While he waited, someone parked their car behind his truck, got out and shot him five times — three times in the head and twice in the arm.

I made it to the hospital in time for him to die, on the table next to me, covered in his blood. To this day, his murder remains unsolved. The person who shot him is a mystery. No one was ever arrested and no suspect was identified. There was no person of interest in his case.

For me, the system failed.

My dad, and every other victim of gun violence, deserves to have someone held accountable. Not only is this a basic human right, but without accountability, the cycles of violence are perpetuated and not likely to end. Unsolved murders breed a sense of hopelessness, fueling a cycle of violence where unresolved anger begets further bloodshed.

Opinion bug

Opinion

My story is not unique here in the city of Chicago. Unsolved murders cast a long shadow over this city, leaving thousands of families mired in a never-ending loop of unanswered questions. Chicago police made arrests in only 18.6% of homicide cases in 2022, according to a report by the Trace. That same year, Chicago police reported clearing more than half of homicides, the Trace reported. This discrepancy exposes a system that prioritizes closing cases over genuine accountability.

The bulk of “cleared” cases fall under the category of “exceptional means,” a loophole that hides the true lack of progress. It means no one was charged. Cases cleared via “exceptional means” may involve identified suspects who cannot be arrested due to uncooperative victims, fleeing perpetrators, insufficient evidence for prosecution or other factors. This raises concerns about whether the justice system adequately addresses the root causes of crime, protects victims and deters future offenses.

Proposed laws could help grieving families

There are two bills currently up in the Illinois General Assembly written specifically to address the issue of unsolved homicides and homicide data transparency. This legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Kam Buckner, aim to increase our homicide closure rates, deter future violence, and rebuild trust between communities and law enforcement.

The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act says a family can petition law enforcement to reopen an investigation into their loved one’s case after three years of inactivity. The new investigation must be done by a fresh set of eyes. This proposed law, filed as House Bill 4753, also provides for a family liaison officer to bridge the communication gap between law enforcement and survivors.

The Homicide Data Transparency Act, House Bill 4754, amends the Uniform Crime Reporting Act and mandates police departments report their clearance rate data, including information about those cleared by “exceptional means.” Currently, less than 70% of police departments report out homicide clearance rate data, according to Everytown Research & Policy. Without accurate homicide statistics, we can’t create evidence-based solutions to our country’s gun violence problem.

While we can’t legislate all our problems away, these bills could pave the way for a transformative future for Chicago. Solving unsolved homicides isn’t just about statistics; it’s about bringing closure to grieving families.

Every unsolved case represents a life tragically cut short, loved ones left without an answer, and a community shrouded in fear.

These bills are a crucial step toward a more just and equitable society. By shedding light on unsolved cases and investing in prevention, they foster empathy and understanding, a key ingredient in addressing the root causes of violence.

Holding offenders accountable sends a powerful message: Justice doesn’t expire. It’s a message for families like mine, who deserve the peace of knowing everything possible is being done to find answers. It’s a message for future generations, ensuring they inherit a safer Chicago. And it’s a message for criminals: Your actions will have consequences — no matter how much time passes.

Alicia Schemel is an Everytown Senior Survivor fellow and One Aim Illinois Survivors Council board member.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

