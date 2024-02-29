Viewing “Fluddles” as a word and a film on conservation

Fluddles is a perfect word.

So good that Bob Dolgan used it solo for his latest film. I took in the Chicago premier of his "Fluddles" on Feb. 13 at Newberry Library, my first visit to the Chicago institution.

Fluddle certainly describes a flooded puddle, often spotted in fields, better than the scientific ephemeral wetland. Plus, the word fluddles probably originated in Illinois.

Eric Secker dug up an etymology he posted on IBET (Illinois Birders Exchanging Thoughts) in April 7, 2021. He found some claims of fluddles used in 1995 in Britain. But he knows for certain that "Jim Frazier used the term since at least 1995 here in Illinois during his time running the DuPage Rare Bird Alert hotline." As far as Secker's archives go back.

Secker concluded, "If the word keeps spreading among birders, Illinois will have the claim to fame of first introducing the word (at least in the U.S. and likely among birders worldwide)."

Dolgan's "Fluddles" focuses on conservation efforts--through birders and those working on wetlands--for fluddles and related areas.

Farmers weren't villainized in "Fluddles," but were shown to be learning and willing to help with those special ecological areas.

Special nod to Dolgan for naming birds shown on screen. Most of us aren't expert birders who instantly know which waterbird or shorebird is which.

Dolgan previously did "Monty and Rose," "Monty and Rose 2" and "The Magic Stump" (first of The Prairie State film series, "Fluddles" is the second). Mitchell Fransen was videographer. John Guido of Great Waters did the music.

Fluddles will be available for streaming soon (probably May) and likely on PBS stations. Listings of upcoming showings and other information are at turnstoneimpact.com/fluddles.html.

