Thursday, March 7, 2024
Chicago Park District reposts Fishing Camp Counselor positions

The Chicago Park District needs several more fishing counselors and reposted for Fishing Camp Counselor positions this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
chicagolakefront02-25-2439th.jpg

Downtown Chicago viewed from around 39th and lakefront in late February, 2023.

Dale Bowman

The Chicago Park District needs more counselors for its fishing programs this summer and reposted Fishing Camp Counselors positions. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 12.

Earlier this week, Carl Vizzone emailed:

"Good afternoon everyone,

Please share the attached information with anyone looking for summer work, enjoys fishing and has some experience working with groups in the outdoors. This is the second round. I am still down 6 counselors for summer programming.

https://aa128.taleo.net/careersection/seasonal/jobdetail.ftl?job=2400044&tz=GMT-06%3A00&tzname=America%2FChicago

Thank you,

Carl J. Vizzone
Program & Event Coordinator, Fishing | Chicago Park District"

I love the definition of Chicago’s Fish `N Kids Program in the application:

"Chicago’s Fish `N Kids Program Description: We take people fishing."

Well, that is exactly what the program does. There are more details, but that is it basically. They take people fishing, all kinds of people from 6-95 in all kinds of different shape.

