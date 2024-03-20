Promise grows as lake renovation wraps up at Willow Slough

MOROCCO, Ind. — While I checked changes around J.C. Murphey Lake at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area on Thursday, two pairs of sandhill cranes bugled from different spots, red-winged blackbirds trilled, ducks (some I couldn't ID) swam and flew, and Canada geese filled space.

Renovations go beyond work on the lake bed, which began when water control structure boards were removed on March 21, 2022 to start the drawdown.

Last Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources held a public wrap-up of the renovation.

Another innovation is online where the fish-related structures may be found in a downloadable format. Go to Reservoir Enhancement Habitat Program, then drop down to "J.C. Murphey Lake" to download a zip file that you can put on your boat or view/print from your smartphone or laptop (ice anglers take note).

Sign for Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area. Dale Bowman



I plan kayak it in the coming months for an up-close feel for the redone lake.

It's been a wild project to follow. The 2003 renovation was a competent basic job. This time, the renovation was given permits to do special things, such as building islands and humps when digging out ditches in the lake instead of piling along the ditch.

Two years of drought conditions made the machinery work easier, but tougher for bulrushes, willows and cattails to rebound.

"We're hoping to get them back on the landscape," property manager Mike Schoof said.

To help those natives, the lake water level will be kept where it is now, about 2 1/2 feet below pool, this year.

This renovation, ditches were cleared to historical levels. Schoof said they were digging up beer cans and bottles from the 1950s.

Enhancements included addition of 25-30 tree piles. Origin plans for 30 fish structures (think Lincoln Logs) ended with 120 made of black locust, a tough wood that should last 30 years. The planned four post structures became 20. For catfish reproduction, 120 nest boxes were done. Black locust poles mark channels to help with navigation.

"The lake bed really has a different lay of the land then it used to have." Schoof said.

J.C. Murphey Lake, completed in 1951, covers more than 1,200 acres.

On Aug. 16, 2023, the lake began refilling.

Last fall, the Indiana DNR stocked 329,073 bluegill, 311,072 redear sunfish and 24,909 largemouth bass. This year stockings should include redear, bluegill, black crappie, largemouth and channel catfish.

Northern pike are not being stocked.

Fisheries biologist Tom Bacula said pike are a cold-water fish. Many die when lake water hits the 90s. The focus will be on bass and panfish.

At it's best, Willow Slough was the regional destination for panfish.

Bacula started the fish salvage from Salisbury last Wednesday and expects to be done in the next week. Biggest moved so far was a 5-pound largemouth bass.

Fishing is open (limited boating because of low water), but you will be targeting very small panfish. Schoof said by 2026 they expect the bigger bass and bluegills of 8-10 inches that made Willow Slough a destination.

The kayak ramp was moved from the main ramp, a reflection of the explosion of kayaking. The aeration system was moved to the dam front from its former place.

Willow Slough at full level in 2019. Dale Bowman

Wild things

Alan Anderson reported a bat flying while frog monitoring last week; usually an April and May sight. He also found a tick (take heed).

reported a bat flying while frog monitoring last week; usually an April and May sight. He also found a tick (take heed). An American badger (Taxidea taxus), living in a restored prairie of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, was confirmed by trail camera footage. Badgers are rare (I've never seen a wild one), but are not endangered or threatened.

On March 12, Kyle Danhausen texted from Kankakee County, "Definitely woodcock around."

Stray cast

The potential starting rotation for the Sox reminds me of stepping into boats with Folgers cans strewn about for bailing.

