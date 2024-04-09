The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
6-year-old earns Fish of the Week for peacock bass (not here)

Brixton Harvey, 6, earned Fish of the Week for one of his three peacock bass caught in Florida.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Brixton Harvey holds the biggest of three peacock bass he caught in Florida.

Provided

Walter Harvey nominated his grandson Brixton for catching an impressive peacock bass in Florida, well, three peacocks.

"My son [Phil] and his family were down in Pompano Beach at our condo and you can see they went out fishing and his oldest son, who is six, caught this giant peacock bass," emailed Harvey. "He caught two other peacocks that day, but this was the biggest."

Peacock bass are striking fish.

"Peacock bass are unique among freshwater fish as the only nonnative species to be legally established in Florida," according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. "The FWC stocked peacock bass in coastal southeast Florida canals in 1984 to help reduce the number of undesirable exotic fishes, especially spotted tilapia.

"A side benefit of the stocking has been a new fishery for Florida. Limited low temperature tolerance normally restricts butterfly peacocks to Broward and Miami-Dade counties but recent mild winters have allowed anglers as far north as Palm Beach County to enjoy catching this species." 

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com ) or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), X ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ) or Bluesky ( @BowmanOutside.bsky.social ).

