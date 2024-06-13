The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Help sought monitoring wild turkeys this summer for the IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources seeks help from volunteer citizen scientists this summer to monitor wild turkeys.

By  Dale Bowman
   
A file photo of wild turkeys.

Dale Bowman

Monitoring turkeys this summer seems like something I should do, especially considering wild turkeys are in the entire Chicago area including the city.

Here’s the details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

IDNR seeking public’s help with wild turkey brood surveys

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteer citizen scientists to assist with wild turkey brood surveys to aid biologists in monitoring turkey population trends and reproductive success.

Summertime is when young turkeys are hatching, and by counting them and adult females, biologists can assess trends in reproductive success and survival of young turkeys. Biologists also count male turkeys to estimate total wild turkey abundance, male-to-female ratios, and adult survival.

Participants are asked to report young turkeys, adult females, and adult males with every observation, as well as the county and date of the observation during the months of June, July, and August.

The best way to submit turkey sightings is through the department’s electronic wild turkey survey online. The survey can be accessed on both personal computers and mobile devices through any internet browser or the Survey123 app.

Participants who cannot use the electronic survey can have postcards mailed to them. Email DNR.Turkey@illinois.gov with questions.

