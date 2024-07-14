The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
3rd piping plover chick dies in 5 days at Montrose Beach

Late Saturday, the chick was ‘lethargic and struggling’ near Montrose Beach after ‘feeding and moving normally’ throughout the day. ‘We are saddened to report the passing of another chick,’ Chicago Piping Plovers said.

By  Violet Miller and Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A Piping Plover chick nestles with an adult Piping Plover at Montrose Beach, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A piping plover chick nestles with an adult at Montrose Beach on July 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A third piping plover chick has died, just days after two others died, leaving just one remaining from this year’s hatching, said the Chicago Piping Plovers., a volunteer organization dedicated to protecting the endangered birds.

Late Saturday, the chick was seen “lethargic and struggling” by observers near Montrose Beach after “feeding and moving normally” throughout the day, according to the statement. After being cleared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the chick was collected and taken to Lincoln Park Zoo for observation.

Despite no signs of external or internal injuries, the chick died overnight after being given warmth, fluids and oxygen.

plover-042921-09.jpg

Piping plover mates Rose and Monty walk near the area sectioned off for the endangered birds on Montrose Beach on the North Side on April 28, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

“We are saddened to report the passing of another chick,” the statement read. “Chicago Piping Plovers and its partners remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We are working to understand the factors that have led to the demise of our precious chicks.”

The death of the first chick was announced Wednesday after a chick was found dead on the beach with a growth on its neck, and was taken back to Lincoln Park Zoo for a necropsy. The next was announced Friday after an almost identical string of events led to the chick dying at the zoo overnight.

The surviving chicks had been examined by a veterinarian and banded Friday, and neither exhibited any signs of illness or injury, the organization said. A team of biologists from several agencies collected the two chicks Friday morning for examination, though they were later released.

Imani was hatched at Montrose Beach in 2021 to piping plovers Monty and Rose while Sea Rocket was a captive-reared chick released at the beach in July 2023. Imani and Sea Rocket’s four eggs hatched June 30 and July 1, about a month after their first egg was found in a protected area of Montrose Beach.

Montrose Beach became a protected sanctuary in 2019, the same year the first piping plover chicks hatched in Illinois since they disappeared across the state in 1955. The Great Lakes population of piping plovers is considered endangered, with 75 to 80 nesting pairs in the Great Lakes area, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

