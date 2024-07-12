The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Outdoors

Second piping plover chick at Montrose Beach dies

Monitors observed one of three surviving chicks in Imani and Sea Rocket’s nest appeared to be lethargic and struggling late Thursday, according to a statement from the Chicago Piping Plovers.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Second piping plover chick at Montrose Beach dies
A piping plover chick at Montrose Beach on Wednesday. Four chicks hatched in the last two weeks, but one was reported missing.

Two of the four piping plover chicks hatched at Montrose Beach have died.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A second of the four piping plover chicks at Montrose Beach has died, just days after the plumed family lost its first chick.

Monitors observed one of three surviving chicks in Imani and Sea Rocket’s nest behaving lethargic and struggling late Thursday, according to a statement from the Chicago Piping Plovers., a volunteer organization dedicated to protecting the endangered birds.

With permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the chick was taken to Lincoln Park Zoo, the organization said. The chick showed no signs of external or internal injuries or illness. It was given oxygen and fluids and kept warm, but died during the night.

The death of the first chick was announced Wednesday. Monitors found that chick dead that day on the protected beach. A growth was noted on the side of its neck, and the chick was taken to Lincoln Park Zoo for a necropsy.

“We mourn the passing of these two chicks who had endeared themselves to us for the ten short days they were with us,” the organization said.

The surviving chicks have been examined by a veterinarian and banded, the organization said. Neither exhibited any signs of illness or injury. A team of biologists from several agencies collected the two chicks Friday morning for examination and later released them.

They have since been observed roaming the beach with one parent and feeding, the organization said.

Imani and Sea Rocket’s four eggs hatched June 30 and July 1, about a month after their first egg was found in a protected area of Montrose Beach.

Imani was hatched at Montrose Beach in 2021 to piping plovers Monty and Rose. Sea Rocket was a captive-reared chick released at the beach in July 2023.

Montrose Beach became a protected sanctuary in 2019, the same year the first piping plover chicks hatched in Illinois since they disappeared across the state in 1955.

The Great Lakes population of piping plovers is considered endangered, with 75 to 80 nesting pairs in the Great Lakes area, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

Next Up In Outdoors
Treasurer hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
Newly hatched piping plover chick presumed dead at Montrose Beach. ‘Much loved and will be missed’
Updating sturgeon story by giving a sense of where they fit around Chicago and Illinois
Chicago fishing: Coho year keeps rolling, inland it's summer bass and catfish
Chasing the dream of a PB largemouth bass ... and catching it
Chicago Bird Alliance announces naming contest for piping plover chicks
The Latest
Paul Bessette shows the bullet hole in his seat belt after he was shot while trying to stop an armed robbery in Chinatown.
Crime
Uber driver shot while trying to stop Chinatown armed robbery: 'I was in shock, total shock'
Paul Bessette was driving an Uber passenger when he noticed a group of men battering an older man.
By Mary Norkol
 
Dr. Anosh Ahmed, who resigned as a Loretto Hospital executive this week.
Crime
Loretto Hospital's embattled ex-CFO charged in $15M embezzlement scheme
Also facing several criminal charges is Sameer Suhail, owner of a medical supply company, who’s accused of participating in the fraud along with ex-CFO Anosh Ahmed and Loretto’s then-chief transformation officer, Heather Bergdahl.
By Jon Seidel
 
Marine archeologist Sue Hendrickson visits her beloved Chicago Field Museum namesake, “Sue the T-rex,” the world’s most complete tyrannosaurus rex fossil – on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Columnists
Treasurer hunter Sue Hendrickson’s secret skull session with world-famous T-rex
It had been a long time since Hendrickson laid eyes on “Sue the T-rex,” the famous fossil she discovered in 1990. “I’m glad I wore the mask ... because I actually started to cry when I saw her.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Blue covered masts white colored cables Greyhound bus terminal station 630 W. Harrison
Transportation
Transit advocates make final push to save Greyhound station, blame city for inaction
Greyhound is set to lose its Chicago home in October. Transit advocates say Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration and its new transportation commissioner have not made a significant effort to save the station.
By David Struett
 
Gemma Tweedie2.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Chula the Clown, el arte de comunicarse y conectar sin palabras
La artista mexicana Gabriela Muñoz debuta en Chicago con su espectáculo unipersonal ‘Perhaps, Perhaps… Quizás’, que presenta en el Physical Theater Festival.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 