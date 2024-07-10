The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Outdoors News Chicago

Newly hatched piping plover chick presumed dead at Montrose Beach. ‘Much loved and will be missed’

Three chicks were confirmed at piping plover Imani and Sea Rocket’s nest, but the fourth chick was missing under ‘unknown circumstances,’ the Chicago Piping Plovers group said.

By  Kade Heather
   
_Z094893.jpgSea Rocket, the female piping plover at Montrose Beach, stands with one of her chicks Wednesday, July 10, 2024. One of the four chicks that recently hatched was presumed dead after it was unaccounted for Wednesday.

Sea Rocket, the female piping plover at Montrose Beach, stands with one of her chicks Wednesday. One of the four chicks that recently hatched is presumed dead.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Days before they were to be given a name, one of the four piping plover chicks at Montrose Beach was presumed dead Wednesday.

Three chicks were confirmed at piping plover Imani and Sea Rocket’s nest, but the fourth chick was missing under “unknown circumstances,” according to the Chicago Piping Plovers, a volunteer organization dedicated to protecting the endangered birds.

“While not a pet, this piping plover chick was much loved and will be missed. This piping plover chick will be remembered,” the organization said in a statement.

The chick went missing after 6 p.m. Tuesday and was presumed dead, “as it cannot survive away from its parents,” said Tamima Itani, lead volunteer coordinator with Chicago Piping Plovers. The other three chicks “are doing fine,” she added.

Screenshot 2024-07-10 at 8.12.42 PM.png

A piping plover chick hatched July 1 at Montrose Beach Dunes. Three chicks hatched June 30.

Chicago Piping Plover

Imani and Sea Rocket’s four eggs hatched June 30 and July 1, about a month after their first egg was found in a protected area of Montrose Beach.

The four cannot be told apart, and their gender isn’t known until they return in the spring, Itani said.

Related

The Chicago Bird Alliance is having a naming contest for the new piping plover chicks. Name proposals are being accepted through Thursday on Chicago Piping Plovers’ social media platforms.

Imani was hatched at Montrose Beach in 2021 to piping plovers Monty and Rose. Sea Rocket was a captive-reared chick that was released at the beach in July 2023.

Montrose Beach became a protected sanctuary in 2019, the same year the first piping plover chicks hatched in Illinois since they disappeared across the state in 1955.

The piping plovers’ disappearance and decline has been attributed to nest disturbance, predation and habitat deterioration, according to Great Lakes Piping Plovers.

To keep nests safe, people are asked to respect the closed-area boundaries, keep dogs on leashes and take trash with them.

