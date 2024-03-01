Picture Chicago: 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
WGN-TV’s longtime and much-beloved meteorologist Tom Skilling presented his final weather forecast, the trial began for the man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and students at Willa Cather Elementary on the West Side studied and celebrated Black History Month.
The Latest
Fields might no longer be wanted in Chicago, but he can still be a valuable asset to another team. What’s still unknown is what kind of deal GM Ryan Poles can swing for the quarterback.
Many fast-food companies and other manufacturers, such as McDonald’s, stopped using wrappers containing PFAS before the original phase-out date, the agency said.
After Friday’s 58-41 Class 3A semifinals win over Montini, the Railsplitters (37-0) get another chance at perfection. No 3A team has run the table since the 2012-13 Peoria Notre Dame team.
Williams sounded confident and comfortable Friday as he talked about the possibility of joining the Bears next month.
Before he explained what he could do in the pros, Williams explained what he wouldn’t do in the draft process.