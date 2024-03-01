The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Lightning strikes over the Chicago skyline, seen from Montrose Harbor on the North Side, as a severe storm passes through the area, Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 13 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

WGN-TV’s longtime and much-beloved meteorologist Tom Skilling presented his final weather forecast, the trial began for the man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and students at Willa Cather Elementary on the West Side studied and celebrated Black History Month.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Jody Roberts, grandfather of 14-year-old Amere Deese, speaks to a reporter near his South Shore home, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Discarded crime scene tape hangs outside of Grand Palace Food & Liquor at 7131 S State St. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Retiring WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling sits down for an interview with a Chicago Sun-Times reporter at his home in Edgewater, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Tom Skilling, WGN-TV’s meteorologist for more than 45 years, gives his final weather forecast at WGN’s Studios, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

WGN’s Meteorologist Tom Skilling, center, sits for a group photo with family, friends, and co-workers at WGN after giving his final weather forecast after more than 45 years of service, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Film equipment at The Fields Studio, at 4120 W. Diversey Ave., where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $10 million in grants for local film studio infrastructure projects through the Illinois Soundstage Capital Grant Program, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Gabby Perez (red shirt), her father Armando (dark shirt) and her niece Victoria (white shirt) watch and record lightning striking over Lake Michigan from Montrose Harbor, as a sever storm passes through the Chicago area, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Elizabeth French (center) walks through the lobby during the trial of Emonte Morgan at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Morgan is accused of killing Elizabeth French's daughter, Chicago Police Officer Ella French, during an August 2021 traffic stop.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Dorothy-Town Thompson, author of “A Handwriting and Black History Book: Practice Activities for Intermediate Grades” reads her book to students as Alia Thomas listens during Black History Month at Willa Cather Elementary School in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Students react as Jeremiah Bundy, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, reads “Gordon Parks: How the Photographer Captured Black and White America” for Black History Month at Willa Cather Elementary School in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chase Tower at 10 S. Dearborn St. in the Loop, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Chase Tower will undergo a renovation, including improved public access to the “The Four Seasons” mosaic by Marc Chagall in the building’s plaza.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton listens to a speaker at the announcement of the state’s new maternal health initiative at the Chicago South Side Birth Center development in South Shore, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

